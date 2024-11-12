Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial in MAX crash

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Beleaguered aviation giant Boeing reached a last-minute settlement Monday with the family of a woman killed in the crash of a 737 MAX jetliner in 2019, averting a Federal civil trial.

Three sources close to the case told AFP that a settlement had been agreed upon out of court, but they gave no details.

The crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane killed 157 people. The trial was set to begin Tuesday in Chicago.

It originally involved six plaintiffs but until now all but one had settled, according to a source familiar with the case.

The hearing on Tuesday will take place to inform Judge Jorge Alonso of the settlement, who must approve the deal for it to be officially settled, the source said.

"It is a damage-only trial, meaning no evidence regarding the liability of Boeing will be presented," the source told AFP.