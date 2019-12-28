UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Receives $265Mln Order To Modernize Ground-Based Missile Defense System - Pentagon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:20 AM

Boeing Receives $265Mln Order to Modernize Ground-Based Missile Defense System - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The Boeing Company has received a more than a quarter of a billion Dollar modification contract to upgrade the US Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) interceptor system, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"The Boeing Company [of] Huntsville, Alabama is being awarded a $265,235,164 contract modification to the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) development and sustainment contract," the release stated on Friday.

The Defense Department explained that the total value of the contract, including options, was thereby increased from $10.

9 billion to $11.2 billion.

Boeing "will support the GMD Communications Network Modernization, the in-flight interceptor communications system data terminals technology upgrade, and complete the GMD fire control communication ground systems software ...[and] integration," the release said.

The project will be carried out by an industry team from Boeing and Northrop Grumman and from L3Harris Corporation over the next three years from December 27, 2019, to December 31, 2022, the release added.

Related Topics

Fire Technology Dollar Company Huntsville Gambian Dalasi December 2019 From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s statem ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

6 hours ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

6 hours ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

6 hours ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

6 hours ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.