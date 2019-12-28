Boeing Receives $265Mln Order to Modernize Ground-Based Missile Defense System - Pentagon

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The Boeing Company has received a more than a quarter of a billion Dollar modification contract to upgrade the US Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) interceptor system, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"The Boeing Company [of] Huntsville, Alabama is being awarded a $265,235,164 contract modification to the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) development and sustainment contract," the release stated on Friday.

The Defense Department explained that the total value of the contract, including options, was thereby increased from $10.

9 billion to $11.2 billion.

Boeing "will support the GMD Communications Network Modernization, the in-flight interceptor communications system data terminals technology upgrade, and complete the GMD fire control communication ground systems software ...[and] integration," the release said.

The project will be carried out by an industry team from Boeing and Northrop Grumman and from L3Harris Corporation over the next three years from December 27, 2019, to December 31, 2022, the release added.