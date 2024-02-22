Boeing Replaces 737 MAX Chief After January Mid-air Scare
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 08:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Boeing announced Wednesday that the head of its 737 MAX program is departing the aviation giant less than two months after a major safety incident temporarily grounded 171 planes.
Ed Clark, an 18-year Boeing veteran is "leaving the program," Boeing Commercial Aviation (BCA) chief Stan Deal said in a memo released by the company. Katie Ringgold has been named as his replacement.
The move comes after a 737 MAX operated by Alaska Airlines suffered a mid-flight blowout of an air panel on the fuselage on January 5, triggering an emergency landing with the plane left with a gaping hole in the cabin.
While there were no serious injuries, safety inspectors said the incident could have been catastrophic.
"Ed departs with my, and our, deepest gratitude for his many significant contributions over nearly 18 years of dedicated service to Boeing," the memo said.
Clark had ascended to the role in March 2021, shortly after a 20-month grounding of the MAX program following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.
In her new post, Ringgold's responsibilities include management of the Renton factory where the MAX is assembled, in the western US state of Washington.
The January 5 episode has led to enhanced scrutiny of Boeing by the Federal Aviation Administration regulatory body and lawmakers on Capitol Hill, who plan hearings on the matter.
A preliminary investigation found that four bolts which help secure the panel were missing, the National Transportation Safety board said February 6, describing the probe as "ongoing.
"
The FAA has said it is midway through its own six-week safety audit into Boeing. The agency in January 2023 also appointed a panel to undertake a "safety culture" review of Boeing that is expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Boeing's response to the latest difficulty has included operational pauses at Renton and other sites to review safety and quality control procedures. It promised enhancements of efforts to bolster inspections of new planes prior to delivery.
Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun has accepted responsibility for the incident and promised transparency.
In addition to Ringgold's appointment, Boeing named Elizabeth Lund to the newly created post of senior vice president for quality in the commercial division.
The company also named Mike Flemming to succeed Lund as general manager for airplane programs, and Don Ruhmann to replace Flemming as vice president of development programs.
The leadership changes were needed "as we continue driving BCA's enhanced focus on ensuring that every airplane we deliver meets or exceeds all quality and safety requirements," Deal said in the memo.
"Our customers demand, and deserve, nothing less."
Michel Merluzeau, an aeronautics specialist with consulting firm AIR, said the newly-named executives were well regarded but that the company had experienced important departures during the pandemic.
"They've lost a lot of people," Merluzeau said. "The next level of leadership needs to mature."
Recent Stories
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
More Stories From World
-
Senegal candidates decry delay in setting new poll date2 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks near record high after Nvidia earnings3 minutes ago
-
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr ease into Champions League quarters6 hours ago
-
Venezuela mine collapse may have killed as many as 25: mayor6 hours ago
-
Boeing replaces 737 MAX chief after January mid-air scare6 hours ago
-
Harris returns as Millwall boss to replace sacked Edwards6 hours ago
-
Arteta sticks with winning formula for Porto trip6 hours ago
-
South Africa to face Wales at Twickenham as Taylor Swift plays Cardiff7 hours ago
-
King Charles III meets PM in person for weekly audience7 hours ago
-
FC Porto v Arsenal Champions League starting line-ups7 hours ago
-
Osimhen returns for Napoli in new coach Calzona's debut against Barca8 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - collated8 hours ago