UrduPoint.com

Boeing Reports $1.2 Bn Loss On 777X Delay, Russia Costs

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Boeing reports $1.2 bn loss on 777X delay, Russia costs

Boeing reported a $1.2 billion first-quarter loss Wednesday, hit by a series of new one-time costs on its Russia business, the Air Force One presidential jet and the new 777X plane

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Boeing reported a $1.2 billion first-quarter loss Wednesday, hit by a series of new one-time costs on its Russia business, the Air Force One presidential jet and the new 777X plane.

The big US aerospace company now expects first deliveries of the 777X in 2025, resulting in a $1.5 billion hit to earnings. Results were also dented by costs of $1 billion connected to Air Force One and a second military aircraft, the T-7 Red Hawk, and $212 million related to the conflict in Ukraine.

The loss marks the latest round of disappointing results for the commercial jet maker, which has also suspended deliveries of its 787 jet due to a series of production issues.

Revenues came in at $14 billion, down eight percent, and -- as with profits -- missing analyst estimates.

Work on the 777X began in 2013, but the timeframe has been repeatedly pushed back as Boeing works to address certification questions from US air safety regulators. Under the most recent schedule prior to Wednesday's deliveries, Boeing was to commence deliveries in late 2023.

Shares tumbled 4.2 percent to $160.10 in pre-market trading.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Company From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as foreign minis ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as foreign minister

29 minutes ago
 Germany Lowers Dependency on Russian Gas Imports t ..

Germany Lowers Dependency on Russian Gas Imports to 35% - Economy Minister

46 seconds ago
 Germany's BASF to Wind Down Most of Operations in ..

Germany's BASF to Wind Down Most of Operations in Russia, Belarus

48 seconds ago
 Punjab Governor given one-day time for oath of Pun ..

Punjab Governor given one-day time for oath of Punjab CM-elect

38 minutes ago
 KP Agriculture Department holds dialogue for intro ..

KP Agriculture Department holds dialogue for introduction of modern farming in m ..

49 seconds ago
 Land-sea trade corridor connects 107 countries, re ..

Land-sea trade corridor connects 107 countries, regions

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.