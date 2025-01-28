Open Menu

Boeing Reports 2024 Loss Of $11.8 Bn After Strike, Safety Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Boeing reports 2024 loss of $11.8 bn after strike, safety issues

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Boeing reported a hefty fourth-quarter loss Tuesday following a bruising 2024 that included a lengthy labor strike, major safety issues on commercial planes and defense contract cost overruns.

The US aviation giant reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.9 billion, putting the full-year loss at $11.8 billion.

Revenues in the fourth quarter were $15.2 billion, down 31 percent from the year-ago period.

The drop in fourth-quarter revenues reflected a hit from fewer plane deliveries, which came in at barely a third of the level in the 2023 period due to a more than seven-week labor strike that shuttered two major assembly facilities in the Seattle region.

Boeing's performance was also marred by a troubled flight in January 2024 in which a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing after the plane suffered a mid-flight blowout on a window panel.

Following that incident, Boeing faced intensified scrutiny from US air regulators and slowed output.

Boeing has also continued to suffer from legacy fixed-cost defense contracts that have led to losses for the company.

Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg, who joined Boeing in August, said the company is taking steps on a turnaround.

"My team and I are focused on making the fundamental changes needed to fully recover our company's performance and restore trust with our customers, employees, suppliers, investors, regulators and all others who are counting on us," Ortberg said.

Shares of Boeing rose 0.5 percent in pre-market trading.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

11 minutes ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

26 minutes ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

41 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

41 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

1 hour ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

1 hour ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

2 hours ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World