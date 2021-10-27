Boeing reports 3Q loss as 787 woes drag down results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Boeing's ongoing troubles with the 787 plane dragged down results in the third quarter, resulting in another loss as the aviation giant struggles to fully recover from earlier stumbles.

Boeing reported a loss of $109 million, compared with a loss of $449 million in the year-ago period. The company announced $1 billion in new expenses connected with the 787, with $183 million coming in the third quarter.