Boeing reports $6.2 bn loss on strike, defense contract woes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Boeing reported a whopping $6.2 billion quarterly loss Wednesday as a nearly six-week labor strike weighed on its commercial plane division and costly problems dragged down its defense and space business.

The embattled aviation giant, which has been under scrutiny from regulators following safety problems, reported a one percent decline in revenues to $17.8 billion.

Shares were little change early Wednesday following results that had been telegraphed to the market on October 11, when newly installed Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg announced the company was cutting 10 percent of its workforce.

The company's results were dented by $3 billion in one-time cost hits to its 777X and 767 programs, as well as the drag from the ongoing strike by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

About 33,000 IAM workers in the US Pacific Northwest walked off the job on September 13. The union is slated to vote on a new contract that could end the stoppage later Wednesday.

In its defense and space business, Boeing's results were battered by $2 billion in costs for a number of programs, including the KC-46A Pegasus Air Force refueling aircraft that has featured as a problem in prior quarters.