Boeing Reports $6.2 Bn Loss On Strike, Defense Contract Woes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Boeing reported a whopping $6.2 billion quarterly loss Wednesday as a nearly six-week labor strike weighed on its commercial plane division and costly problems dragged down its defense and space business.
The embattled aviation giant, which has been under scrutiny from regulators following safety problems, reported a one percent decline in revenues to $17.8 billion.
Shares were little change early Wednesday following results that had been telegraphed to the market on October 11, when newly installed Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg announced the company was cutting 10 percent of its workforce.
The company's results were dented by $3 billion in one-time cost hits to its 777X and 767 programs, as well as the drag from the ongoing strike by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).
About 33,000 IAM workers in the US Pacific Northwest walked off the job on September 13. The union is slated to vote on a new contract that could end the stoppage later Wednesday.
In its defense and space business, Boeing's results were battered by $2 billion in costs for a number of programs, including the KC-46A Pegasus Air Force refueling aircraft that has featured as a problem in prior quarters.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
More Stories From World
-
US says 'now is the time' to end Gaza war3 minutes ago
-
NCEC conducts over 7,000 inspection tours12 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister receives US Secretary of State12 minutes ago
-
Putin faces calls for peace at flagship BRICS summit12 minutes ago
-
UK and Germany sign 'milestone' defence deal43 minutes ago
-
China-Brunei joint venture launches solar energy project52 minutes ago
-
5.5-magnitude quake hits south of the Fiji Islands -- USGS53 minutes ago
-
China prepares to launch Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship53 minutes ago
-
Blinken on new quest for Saudi ties with Israel1 hour ago
-
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR1 hour ago
-
Exchange project to empower global young researchers initiated in China1 hour ago
-
China launches new remote-sensing satellite group1 hour ago