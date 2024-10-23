Open Menu

Boeing Reports $6.2 Bn Loss On Strike, Defense Contract Woes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Boeing reports $6.2 bn loss on strike, defense contract woes

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Boeing reported a whopping $6.2 billion quarterly loss Wednesday as a nearly six-week labor strike weighed on its commercial plane division and costly problems dragged down its defense and space business.

The embattled aviation giant, which has been under scrutiny from regulators following safety problems, reported a one percent decline in revenues to $17.8 billion.

Shares were little change early Wednesday following results that had been telegraphed to the market on October 11, when newly installed Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg announced the company was cutting 10 percent of its workforce.

The company's results were dented by $3 billion in one-time cost hits to its 777X and 767 programs, as well as the drag from the ongoing strike by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

About 33,000 IAM workers in the US Pacific Northwest walked off the job on September 13. The union is slated to vote on a new contract that could end the stoppage later Wednesday.

In its defense and space business, Boeing's results were battered by $2 billion in costs for a number of programs, including the KC-46A Pegasus Air Force refueling aircraft that has featured as a problem in prior quarters.

Related Topics

Business Vote Company Job September October Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 p ..

PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points

47 minutes ago
 PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

3 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

4 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

4 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

4 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

4 hours ago
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

6 hours ago
 President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World