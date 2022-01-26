UrduPoint.com

Boeing Reports Large Loss On $3.8 Bn Costs Tied To 787 Woes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Boeing reported a hefty fourth-quarter loss Wednesday on mounting costs associated with the widebody 787, of which it has suspended deliveries due to quality problems

New York, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Boeing reported a hefty fourth-quarter loss Wednesday on mounting costs associated with the widebody 787, of which it has suspended deliveries due to quality problems.

The US aviation giant accounted for a total of $3.8 billion in one-time expenses associated with compensating airlines for delayed deliveries and more costly production processes. Those costs were the biggest factor in the company's $4.1-billion quarterly loss.

