Boeing reports large loss on $3.8 bn costs tied to 787 woes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Boeing reported a hefty fourth-quarter loss Wednesday on mounting costs associated with the widebody 787, of which it has suspended deliveries due to quality problems

New York, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Boeing reported a hefty fourth-quarter loss Wednesday on mounting costs associated with the widebody 787, of which it has suspended deliveries due to quality problems.

The US aviation giant accounted for a total of $3.8 billion in one-time expenses associated with compensating airlines for delayed deliveries and more costly production processes. Those costs were the biggest factor in the company's $4.1-billion quarterly loss.