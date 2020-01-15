UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Reports Over 50% Drop In Commercial Plane Deliveries In 2019 Amid 737 MAX Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

Boeing Reports Over 50% Drop in Commercial Plane Deliveries in 2019 Amid 737 MAX Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) US aerospace manufacturer Boeing reported on Tuesday a 52.8 percent year-on-year drop in commercial plane deliveries in 2019, saying that the overall number of aircraft delivered totaled only 380.

According to the company, it delivered 127 Boeing 737s, down from 580, and 45 Boeing 777s, down from 48.

The deliveries of Boeing 787s, in contrast, increased from 145 to 158.

In addition, the aerospace giant delivered 43 Boeing 767s, up from 28.

The drop in deliveries and orders is likely linked to the situation around the 737 MAX plane. In December, Boeing announced that it was suspending production of the model after two 737 MAX fatal accidents ” a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018, and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019 ” caused the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators to ground the aircraft.

Related Topics

Company Indonesia March October December 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

54 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

1 hour ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

2 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

2 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.