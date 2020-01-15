Boeing Reports Over 50% Drop in Commercial Plane Deliveries in 2019 Amid 737 MAX Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) US aerospace manufacturer Boeing reported on Tuesday a 52.8 percent year-on-year drop in commercial plane deliveries in 2019, saying that the overall number of aircraft delivered totaled only 380.

According to the company, it delivered 127 Boeing 737s, down from 580, and 45 Boeing 777s, down from 48.

The deliveries of Boeing 787s, in contrast, increased from 145 to 158.

In addition, the aerospace giant delivered 43 Boeing 767s, up from 28.

The drop in deliveries and orders is likely linked to the situation around the 737 MAX plane. In December, Boeing announced that it was suspending production of the model after two 737 MAX fatal accidents ” a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018, and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019 ” caused the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators to ground the aircraft.