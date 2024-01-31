Boeing Results Top Estimates As It Commits To Improve Quality Control
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Boeing reported a smaller than expected loss Wednesday, while pledging to take "comprehensive" actions to bolster quality control after a near-catastrophic 737 MAX flight earlier this month
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Boeing reported a smaller than expected loss Wednesday, while pledging to take "comprehensive" actions to bolster quality control after a near-catastrophic 737 MAX flight earlier this month.
The aviation giant reported a $23 million loss in the fourth-quarter, which was smaller than expected. Revenues rose 10 percent to $22 billion.
The company's earnings press release did not address medium-term financial forecasts in light of the latest crisis, which will slow plane deliveries.
The results follow a January 5 Boeing 737 MAX 9 incident on Alaska Airlines in which a panel on the fuselage blew out, necessitating an emergency landing.
US air safety regulators grounded some MAX 9 planes for three weeks before clearing a return to service following inspections.
But the Federal Aviation Administration said it would not permit Boeing to boost production on the MAX until the company improves safety and quality control.
Boeing's MAX production reached 38 per month during the fourth quarter, up from 31 earlier in the year.
The company has planned to boost MAX production to 50 per month in 2025 or 2026, resulting in about $10 billion in annual free cash flow.
Chief Executive Dave Calhoun noted that the company typically updates financial forecasts at the start of the year, but "now is not the time for that," he said in a letter to employees.
"We will simply focus on every next airplane while doing everything possible to support our customers, follow the lead of our regulator and ensure the highest standard of safety and quality in all that we do."
Shares of Boeing rose 0.3 percent in pre-market trading,
Recent Stories
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..
Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water
Macron calls for a less regulated Europe
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector
Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year
More Stories From World
-
Macron calls for a less regulated Europe4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year4 minutes ago
-
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs15 minutes ago
-
China‘s acceptance of new Afghan ambassador, normal diplomatic arrangement: Wang Wenbin25 minutes ago
-
France reduces crowd numbers for Paris Olympics opening ceremony4 minutes ago
-
Scholz vows to do all for 'huge' EU aid for Ukraine4 minutes ago
-
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by 6 months4 minutes ago
-
New EU 'safeguards' to cap tariff-free Ukraine farm imports3 minutes ago
-
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom2 hours ago
-
Lucu replaces Dupont for France's Six Nations opener3 hours ago
-
French police make arrests as farmers close in on key locations3 hours ago
-
Victims of genocide in Rwanda still being found 30 years on3 hours ago