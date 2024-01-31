Boeing results top estimates as it commits to improve quality control

Boeing reported a smaller than expected loss Wednesday, while pledging to take "comprehensive" actions to bolster quality control after a near-catastrophic 737 MAX flight earlier this month

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Boeing reported a smaller than expected loss Wednesday, while pledging to take "comprehensive" actions to bolster quality control after a near-catastrophic 737 MAX flight earlier this month.

The aviation giant reported a $23 million loss in the fourth-quarter, which was smaller than expected. Revenues rose 10 percent to $22 billion.

The company's earnings press release did not address medium-term financial forecasts in light of the latest crisis, which will slow plane deliveries.

The results follow a January 5 Boeing 737 MAX 9 incident on Alaska Airlines in which a panel on the fuselage blew out, necessitating an emergency landing.

US air safety regulators grounded some MAX 9 planes for three weeks before clearing a return to service following inspections.

But the Federal Aviation Administration said it would not permit Boeing to boost production on the MAX until the company improves safety and quality control.

Boeing's MAX production reached 38 per month during the fourth quarter, up from 31 earlier in the year.

The company has planned to boost MAX production to 50 per month in 2025 or 2026, resulting in about $10 billion in annual free cash flow.

Chief Executive Dave Calhoun noted that the company typically updates financial forecasts at the start of the year, but "now is not the time for that," he said in a letter to employees.

"We will simply focus on every next airplane while doing everything possible to support our customers, follow the lead of our regulator and ensure the highest standard of safety and quality in all that we do."

Shares of Boeing rose 0.3 percent in pre-market trading,