Boeing Returns First 2 F/A-18 Jets To US Navy In Life Extension Project For 24 Aircraft

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

The Navy received the first two F/A-18 Super Hornet Aircraft to complete a service life modification under a contract to modernize 24 aircraft, Boeing announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Navy received the first two F/A-18 Super Hornet Aircraft to complete a service life modification under a contract to modernize 24 aircraft, Boeing announced in a press release on Monday.

"The Block III conversion will include enhanced network capability, conformal fuel tanks, an advanced cockpit system, signature improvements and an enhanced communication system. The updates are expected to keep the F/A-18 in active service for decades to come," the release said.

Initially, service life modification will extend the life of Super Hornets from 6,000 to 7,500 flight hours.

Future modification plans in 2022 will enable the jets to fly 10,000 hours, the release said.

Boeing is currently on contract for the initial modernization of 24 aircraft, with an additional contract award covering inductions through 2022 expected later this year, the release added.

Boeing operates two service life modification production lines in the US states of Missouri and Texas, according to the release.

