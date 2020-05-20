UrduPoint.com
Boeing Russia Director Expresses Hope For 737 MAX Deliveries To Resume In Q3 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 06:31 PM

US aerospace manufacturer Boeing expects to resume deliveries of 737 MAX jets in the third quarter of 2020, the president of the Boeing International Russia/CIS region has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US aerospace manufacturer Boeing expects to resume deliveries of 737 MAX jets in the third quarter of 2020, the president of the Boeing International Russia/CIS region has said.

"The situation around the suspended production of Boeing 737 MAX is still ongoing, we are very much suffering from this ... We hope that the aircraft will return to service and we will start the deliveries in the third quarter," Sergey Kravchenko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

In December, Boeing announced that it was suspending production of the model after two 737 MAX fatal accidents � a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018, and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019 � caused the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other regulators to ground the aircraft.

In late April, media reported that the timeline for a Boeing 737 MAX certification test flight was still unknown and depends on software validation for the plane's control computer.

