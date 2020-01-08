Boeing Says Aware of Reports on Ukraine International Airlines Plane Crash in Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Boeing International told Sputnik on Wednesday it knew of a crash of its 737 aircraft in Iran and was collecting more information.

Iranian officials confirmed to Sputnik earlier in the day that a plane of the Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after take-off in Iran.

"We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information," Press Secretary Peter P. Pedraza said.