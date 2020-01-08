UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Says Aware Of Reports On Ukraine International Airlines Plane Crash In Iran

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:50 AM

Boeing Says Aware of Reports on Ukraine International Airlines Plane Crash in Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Boeing International told Sputnik on Wednesday it knew of a crash of its 737 aircraft in Iran and was collecting more information.

Iranian officials confirmed to Sputnik earlier in the day that a plane of the Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after take-off in Iran.

"We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information," Press Secretary Peter P. Pedraza said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

30 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

10 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

10 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

11 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.