Boeing says China not accepting planes over US tariffs

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Boeing's CEO confirmed Wednesday that China had stopped accepting new aircraft due to the US-China trade war, as the company's shares surged following a smaller than expected loss.

In a televised interview with CNBC, Boeing Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg said Chinese customers had "stopped taking delivery of aircraft due to the tariff environment," adding that if the halt continued, the aviation giant would soon market the jets to other carriers.

President Donald Trump's trade conflicts with China and other countries loom as a question mark for Boeing, a major US exporter, despite Wednesday's solid results.

Boeing had planned to deliver around 50 aircraft to China in 2025, said Ortberg, adding that the company wouldn't "wait too long" to send the jets to other customers.

"I'm not going to let this derail the recovery of our company, so we'll give the customers an opportunity if they want to take the airplanes," Ortberg said.

"That's what we prefer to do. But if not, we're gonna remarket those airplanes.

"

The comments came as Trump and top administration officials have, over the last day, spoken more optimistically about a trade accord with China.

But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters Wednesday that Washington is "not yet" speaking with Beijing on tariffs.

Boeing's engagement with the White House on trade has been "very dynamic," Ortberg said on a conference call with analysts.

"I can't predict" the course of trade talks, Ortberg said. "We do hear signs that indicate that there will be negotiated settlements... I just don't know the timing."

A priority is "to make sure we don't see more countries in a similar boat as where we are with China," Ortberg said.

Boeing downplayed the impact of Trump's tariffs, saying steel and aluminum make up only one or two percent of aircraft costs, with most of the raw material supplied domestically anyway.

Under a US duty drawback program, Boeing can recover custom duties on certain goods when they export the taxed item.