Boeing Says in Contact With US Transportation Safety Agency After 737 Crashes in China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Boeing said on Monday that it is in contact with the US National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) following a crash of its 737-800 aircraft in China and prepared to assist the investigation by the Chinese authorities.

"Boeing is in contact with the US National Transportation Safety Board and our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China," Boeing said via Twitter.

The aircraft manufacturer added that it is working with China Eastern Airlines' customers and is ready to support them following the crash.

The incident occurred earlier on Monday, when a Boeing 737 airplane crashed in the Guangxi province. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, all 132 people aboard the aircraft - 123 passengers and nine crew members - died in the crash.