(@FahadShabbir)

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said in a statement it is investing $20 million in Virgin Galactic, the operator of a human spaceflight program that is scheduled to make its first commercial flight in 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said in a statement it is investing $20 million in Virgin Galactic, the operator of a human spaceflight program that is scheduled to make its first commercial flight in 2020

"Boeing is investing $20 million in Virgin Galactic, a vertically integrated human spaceflight company," the statement said. "The companies will work together to broaden commercial space access and transform global travel technologies."

Virgin Galatic is a spaceflight company within the United Kingdom-based Virgin Group.

Virgin Galactic has invested $1 billion in building reusable human spaceflight systems designed to allow significantly greater number of people to experience and utilize space travel, the statement said.

The company is now in the final stages of development, having already completed two crewed flights of its vehicle into space, and anticipates initial commercial launch in 2020, the statement added.

"This is the beginning of an important collaboration for the future of air and space travel, which are the natural next steps for our human spaceflight program," Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson said.

Boeing's investment will be in return for new shares in Virgin Galactic, which announced in July that would become a publicly-listed entity via a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year and Boeing's investment will take effect in the merged company.