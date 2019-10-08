UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Says Investing $20Mln In Virgin Galactic's Human Spaceflight Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:44 PM

Boeing Says Investing $20Mln in Virgin Galactic's Human Spaceflight Company

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said in a statement it is investing $20 million in Virgin Galactic, the operator of a human spaceflight program that is scheduled to make its first commercial flight in 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said in a statement it is investing $20 million in Virgin Galactic, the operator of a human spaceflight program that is scheduled to make its first commercial flight in 2020.

"Boeing is investing $20 million in Virgin Galactic, a vertically integrated human spaceflight company," the statement said. "The companies will work together to broaden commercial space access and transform global travel technologies."

Virgin Galatic is a spaceflight company within the United Kingdom-based Virgin Group.

Virgin Galactic has invested $1 billion in building reusable human spaceflight systems designed to allow significantly greater number of people to experience and utilize space travel, the statement said.

The company is now in the final stages of development, having already completed two crewed flights of its vehicle into space, and anticipates initial commercial launch in 2020, the statement added.

"This is the beginning of an important collaboration for the future of air and space travel, which are the natural next steps for our human spaceflight program," Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson said.

Boeing's investment will be in return for new shares in Virgin Galactic, which announced in July that would become a publicly-listed entity via a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year and Boeing's investment will take effect in the merged company.

Related Topics

Company Vehicle July 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nationally-coordinated climate action vital to add ..

49 seconds ago

Support for Korean Unification in South Korea Drop ..

52 seconds ago

'Teachers are real nation builders'

54 seconds ago

EU Gives World Food Programme $10.4Mln in Aid to H ..

56 seconds ago

Govt to warmly welcome Prince William, Princess Ca ..

6 minutes ago

Murray beaten by Fognini in three bruising sets in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.