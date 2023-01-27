Boeing Says Made 'Deep Changes' Following 737 Crashes, Committed to Justice Dept. Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Aerospace company Boeing made deep corporate changes following two crashes of its 737 MAX planes and is committed to complying with a Justice Department agreement on the incidents, a Boeing spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday.

In 2018, a 737 MAX plane crashed in Indonesia, killing all 189 passengers and crew members. In 2019, another 737 MAX crashed in Ethiopia, also killing all 157 people aboard the plane.

Earlier on Thursday, Boeing pleaded not guilty to a criminal fraud charge for allegedly deceiving federal airline regulators on matters related to the crashes. Families of the victims are attempting to hold the company criminally responsible for the incidents despite Boeing's 2021 agreement with the Justice Department giving them immunity from prosecution in exchange for admitting fault.

"We are deeply sorry to all who lost loved ones on Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Flight 302, and greatly respect those who expressed their views at the hearing today," the Boeing spokesman said in a statement. "We have made broad and deep changes across our company, and made changes to the design of the 737 MAX to ensure that accidents like these never happen again.

Boeing claims that crashes occurred following malfunctions in the planes' maneuverability enhancement systems.

Boeing is committed to continuing to "comply scrupulously" with all obligations under the Justice Department agreement, the statement said.

Boeing Chief Safety Officer Mike Delaney, who entered the company's not-guilty plea on Thursday, told the court that Boeing stands by its admission of fault while still contesting the felony charge, according to US media reports.

Boeing has also been the defendant in shareholder lawsuits related to the crashes, with its board facing litigation for allegedly misleading investors about the incidents.

The criminal case being pursued by victims' families claims that the 346 deaths resulting from the two crashes could have been avoided if not for an alleged conspiracy by Boeing to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration. The families allege Boeing committed the "deadliest corporate crime in US history," a court document filed on Wednesday said.