Boeing Says Not Proceeding With Starliner Launch Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Boeing said it will not launch its Starliner spacecraft on Wednesday.

"We're not proceeding with #Starliner launch tomorrow. Our team cycled the Service Module propulsion system valves and is taking time to gather data for next steps," the company said on Twitter.

"We've ruled out software as a cause for the unexpected position indications," it said.