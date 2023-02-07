Boeing Says Planning to Cut About 2,000 Employees in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said that it was planning to lay off about 2,000 employees of finance and human resources departments in 2023.

"We expect about 2,000 reductions this year primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs," Boeing told The Seattle Times.

According to the newspaper, the company will outsource about a third of these jobs to Tata Consulting Services in India.

In total, about 1,500 workers out of 5,800 in the company's finance department will be laid off, and up to 400 more in HR, which is about 15% of the total there, the report said.

At the same time, the company intends to hire production workers and engineers, as the increase in aircraft deliveries is the main goal of Boeing, the report added.