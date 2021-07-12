Boeing Says Providing 12 More 737-800 Freighters to Aircraft Leasing Company BBAM

Boeing said on Monday that it will provide 12 more 737-800 airplanes to the aircraft leasing company BBAM that will utilize them as freighters, adding to the company's earlier order for 19 aircraft

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Boeing said on Monday that it will provide 12 more 737-800 airplanes to the aircraft leasing company BBAM that will utilize them as freighters, adding to the company's earlier order for 19 aircraft.

"The agreement brings BBAM's 737-800BCF orders and commitments to 31 as e-commerce and express cargo markets continue to drive strong customer demand for freighters," Boeing said in a statement.

Boeing said it has won more than 200 orders and commitments from 16 customers for its 737-800 aircraft.

"This most recent order underscores the continued strong demand for our market-leading freighter," Jens Steinhagen, director of Boeing freighter conversions, said in the statement.

The San Francisco-based BBAM provides freight jets to airline customers in more than 50 countries.