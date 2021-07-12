UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Says Providing 12 More 737-800 Freighters To Aircraft Leasing Company BBAM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:21 PM

Boeing Says Providing 12 More 737-800 Freighters to Aircraft Leasing Company BBAM

Boeing said on Monday that it will provide 12 more 737-800 airplanes to the aircraft leasing company BBAM that will utilize them as freighters, adding to the company's earlier order for 19 aircraft

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Boeing said on Monday that it will provide 12 more 737-800 airplanes to the aircraft leasing company BBAM that will utilize them as freighters, adding to the company's earlier order for 19 aircraft.

"The agreement brings BBAM's 737-800BCF orders and commitments to 31 as e-commerce and express cargo markets continue to drive strong customer demand for freighters," Boeing said in a statement.

Boeing said it has won more than 200 orders and commitments from 16 customers for its 737-800 aircraft.

"This most recent order underscores the continued strong demand for our market-leading freighter," Jens Steinhagen, director of Boeing freighter conversions, said in the statement.

The San Francisco-based BBAM provides freight jets to airline customers in more than 50 countries.

Related Topics

Company San Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

42 minutes ago

UN resolution calls for reconciliation in Myanmar

6 minutes ago

UN Office in Haiti Closely Working with Police on ..

6 minutes ago

Iran unveils Islamic dating app to encourage marri ..

6 minutes ago

Afridi for institutional reforms to bring improvem ..

19 minutes ago

EU Could Boost Sanctions on Belarus Over Migrant S ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.