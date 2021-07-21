Boeing Says Re-certification of 737 MAX in Russia Close to 'Final Step'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The re-certification of Boeing 737 MAX in Russia after its global grounding two years ago is in a final stage, and the company hopes the process will be completed in the coming months, Sergey Kravchenko, president of Boeing Russia/CIS, told Sputnik.

Boeing 737 MAX flights were suspended in 2019 in the United States and across the world after two such planes crashed. In October 2019, a group of international experts from the Joint Authorities Technical Review JATR revealed significant flaws in the certification of the aircraft, admitted by the company itself and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). According to experts, important information about the maneuvering correction system (MCAS) was not provided in full to the FAA, and the regulator itself gave Boeing excessive powers in the certification process.

"China agreed with Boeing that it could be done in a matter of weeks, so they are on a final approach and it will be done in a few months in China.

In Russia, we came very close to the final step," Kravchenko said on the sidelines of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 outside Moscow, adding that he hopes that the re-certification process "could be completed in a couple of months."

The ban on Boeing 737 MAX was lifted in November 2020 by the US, and the airliner was approved by the Aviation Safety Agency of the European Union and the UK Civil Aviation Authority allowing its operation to continue. Updated certification of the 737 MAX was delayed in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My hope is Russian aviation authorities will cooperate and work with us on this [re-certification]," Kravchenko added.

