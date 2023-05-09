Boeing Says Ryanair Orders Up to 300 737 MAX Airplanes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Irish low-cost air carrier Ryanair has ordered up to 300 737 MAX aircraft, Boeing said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Ryanair announced Europe's leading low-cost airline has selected the largest 737 MAX model to power its future growth with an order for up to 300 airplanes," the statement said.

The deal is the biggest in Ryanair's history and includes a firm order for 150 Boeing 737-10 airplanes with an option to purchase an additional 150 jets, the statement said.

Ryanair uses Boeing's 737-NG airplanes and the addition of the 737 MAX jets will provide the company additional capacity, the statement said.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said the new, fuel efficient, greener technology aircraft offer 21% more seats, burn 20% less fuel and are 50% quieter than 737-NG airplanes.

"We expect half of this order will replace older NGs while the remaining 150 aircraft will facilitate controlled, sustainable growth to just over 300m guests per annum by 2034," O'Leary said in the statement.

The deal will enable an additional 10,000 jobs to be created, the statement said.