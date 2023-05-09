UrduPoint.com

Boeing Says Ryanair Orders Up To 300 737 MAX Airplanes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Boeing Says Ryanair Orders Up to 300 737 MAX Airplanes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Irish low-cost air carrier Ryanair has ordered up to 300 737 MAX aircraft, Boeing said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Ryanair announced Europe's leading low-cost airline has selected the largest 737 MAX model to power its future growth with an order for up to 300 airplanes," the statement said.

The deal is the biggest in Ryanair's history and includes a firm order for 150 Boeing 737-10 airplanes with an option to purchase an additional 150 jets, the statement said.

Ryanair uses Boeing's 737-NG airplanes and the addition of the 737 MAX jets will provide the company additional capacity, the statement said.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said the new, fuel efficient, greener technology aircraft offer 21% more seats, burn 20% less fuel and are 50% quieter than 737-NG airplanes.

"We expect half of this order will replace older NGs while the remaining 150 aircraft will facilitate controlled, sustainable growth to just over 300m guests per annum by 2034," O'Leary said in the statement.

The deal will enable an additional 10,000 jobs to be created, the statement said.

Related Topics

Technology Europe Company Ireland Jobs

Recent Stories

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

12 seconds ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Ra ..

Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

44 minutes ago
 Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 ..

Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 after Imran Khan’s arrest

57 minutes ago
 Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Kha ..

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Khan?

1 hour ago
 Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.