UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Says SouthWest Airlines Orders 100 737 MAX Planes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:06 PM

Boeing says SouthWest Airlines orders 100 737 MAX planes

US carrier Southwest Airlines has ordered 100 of Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes, the aerospace giant said Monday as it worked to recover from a crisis after two deadly crashes grounded its MAX fleet

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :US carrier Southwest Airlines has ordered 100 of Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes, the aerospace giant said Monday as it worked to recover from a crisis after two deadly crashes grounded its MAX fleet.

The order is worth $12.5 billion at catalogue prices.

bur-mra/lth/bmm

Related Topics

From Billion

Recent Stories

Five-day polio campaign kicks off

1 minute ago

Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the excavati ..

14 minutes ago

14 held over illegal gas decanting, selling of fir ..

1 minute ago

Toddler survives Myanmar airstrike that killed fat ..

2 minutes ago

Culprits involved in Hareem's killing to be brough ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Renzi Denies Breaking Any Rule With Bahrai ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.