Boeing says SouthWest Airlines orders 100 737 MAX planes

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :US carrier Southwest Airlines has ordered 100 of Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes, the aerospace giant said Monday as it worked to recover from a crisis after two deadly crashes grounded its MAX fleet.

The order is worth $12.5 billion at catalogue prices.

