Boeing Says SouthWest Airlines Orders 100 737 MAX Planes
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:06 PM
US carrier Southwest Airlines has ordered 100 of Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes, the aerospace giant said Monday as it worked to recover from a crisis after two deadly crashes grounded its MAX fleet
The order is worth $12.5 billion at catalogue prices.
