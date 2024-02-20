Open Menu

Boeing Says Thai Airways To Buy 45 Dreamliners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Boeing says Thai Airways to buy 45 Dreamliners

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Boeing said Tuesday that Thai Airways had placed an order for 45 Dreamliner aircraft, the first major deal announced by the US plane-maker at the Singapore Airshow.

"Thai Airways selected the 787-9 to support its long-term strategy to renew and expand its fleet with more efficient jets, as well as open new routes to support high demand for air travel across Southeast Asia," Boeing said in a statement.

Thai Airways chief executive Chai Eamsiri said the planes would be equipped with the latest fuel-efficient engines to help the carrier cut its carbon emissions.

"We are confident that the acquisition of the 787 Dreamliners will ultimately benefit our customers and support the growth of our country's economy," said Chai.

Boeing did not provide a value for the deal. At list prices, the order would be worth $13.16 billion, but customers usually get a discount when making bulk aircraft orders.

The Dreamliner family reduces fuel use and emissions by up to 25 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces, according to Boeing.

"Thai Airways' strategic investment in the 787 Dreamliner builds on our long-standing partnership and signifies the airline's commitment to operate a modern, efficient and flexible fleet," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing.

