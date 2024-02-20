Boeing Says Thai Airways To Buy 45 Dreamliners
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Boeing said Tuesday that Thai Airways had placed an order for 45 Dreamliner aircraft, the first major deal announced by the US plane-maker at the Singapore Airshow.
"Thai Airways selected the 787-9 to support its long-term strategy to renew and expand its fleet with more efficient jets, as well as open new routes to support high demand for air travel across Southeast Asia," Boeing said in a statement.
Thai Airways chief executive Chai Eamsiri said the planes would be equipped with the latest fuel-efficient engines to help the carrier cut its carbon emissions.
"We are confident that the acquisition of the 787 Dreamliners will ultimately benefit our customers and support the growth of our country's economy," said Chai.
Boeing did not provide a value for the deal. At list prices, the order would be worth $13.16 billion, but customers usually get a discount when making bulk aircraft orders.
The Dreamliner family reduces fuel use and emissions by up to 25 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces, according to Boeing.
"Thai Airways' strategic investment in the 787 Dreamliner builds on our long-standing partnership and signifies the airline's commitment to operate a modern, efficient and flexible fleet," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing.
Recent Stories
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Sweden says to give Ukraine $682 mn military aid3 minutes ago
-
Inter Milan to take on Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League13 minutes ago
-
Bosnian foreign minister praises Türkiye's role in Balkans13 minutes ago
-
Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale opens under theme ‘After Rain’22 minutes ago
-
Warsaw presents EU with sanctions procedure exit plan42 minutes ago
-
Saudi, Korean Bar Associations discuss cooperation in Riyadh meeting42 minutes ago
-
US-Russian woman arrested in Russia for treason42 minutes ago
-
In SnowBlast KSA Cup: Riyadh's snow becomes destination for World and Olympic Skiing Champions43 minutes ago
-
Feature: Crowds in NW China celebrate Lunar New Year by Yellow River53 minutes ago
-
China's industrial sectors embrace green transition to meet carbon emissions goals1 hour ago
-
Patient care hit as thousands of doctors resign in South Korea1 hour ago
-
Social justice a major pillar of UAE's Development Process: Attorney General of Abu Dhabi1 hour ago