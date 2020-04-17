Boeing Says to Resume Building Commercial Planes Next Week With Nearly 27,000 Workers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) US airplane manufacturer Boeing said it will resume production of all commercial airplanes by next week, bringing nearly 27,000 workers back to its main manufacturing plant where it suspended work last month amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Boeing will resume all commercial airplanes production in a phased approach at its Puget Sound-region facilities next week, after suspending operations last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement on Thursday. "Approximately 27,000 people in the Puget Sound area will return to production of the 747, 767, 777 and 787 programs, supporting critical global transportation infrastructure, cargo services and national defense and security missions."

Boeing said employees in the Puget Sound for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 jets will return as early as the third shift on April 20, with most returning to work by April 21.

The company added that the 737 program will resume working toward restarting production of the 737 MAX, which remains grounded amid investigations into two crashes.

Workers on the 787 jet program will return as early as the third shift on April 23, with most returning to work by April 24, Boeing said.

Operations at Boeing South Carolina, however, remain suspended for now, the company said.

Boeing noted it restarted work earlier this week on defense production operations with approximately 2,500 people.

The company said it has taken extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures to keep staff safe and prevent any spread of the virus within its facility.

"This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers," Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and senior executive in the Pacific Northwest, said in the statement.

The company's "safe practices" for workers include physical distancing, staggered shift start times, use of face coverings, employee wellness checks at the beginning of every shift, continued virtual meetings and work-from-home for those who need to, according to the statement.