Boeing Scraps $4.2bln Deal To Buy Embraer Commercial Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:56 PM

Boeing scraps $4.2bln deal to buy Embraer commercial division

Boeing announced Saturday it was pulling out of a $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plane division of its Brazilian rival Embraer

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Boeing announced Saturday it was pulling out of a $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plane division of its Brazilian rival Embraer.

The companies had planned to form a joint venture in which Boeing would take an 80 percent stake in that division.

The deal had been due to be finalized no later than Friday.

But Boeing said Saturday it was exercising its right to pull out. It said in a statement, "Embraer did not satisfy the necessary conditions."

