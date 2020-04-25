UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Scraps $4.2bln Deal To Buy Embraer Commercial Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:34 PM

Boeing scraps $4.2bln deal to buy Embraer commercial division

Boeing announced Saturday it was pulling out of a $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plane division of its Brazilian rival Embraer, the latest in a string of setbacks for the troubled US aviation giant

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Boeing announced Saturday it was pulling out of a $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plane division of its Brazilian rival Embraer, the latest in a string of setbacks for the troubled US aviation giant.

The companies had planned to form a joint venture in which Boeing would take an 80 percent stake in that division. The deal had been due to be finalized no later than Friday.

But Boeing said Saturday it was exercising its right to pull out of a preliminary deal reached in July 2018. It said in a statement, "Embraer did not satisfy the necessary conditions.

" "Boeing has worked diligently over more than two years to finalize its transaction with Embraer," said Marc Allen, the Boeing executive who led the joint venture plan.

He said that over the past several months the companies held extensive talks on what he termed unsatisfied conditions in the initial accord.

"We all aimed to resolve those by the initial termination date, but it didn't happen," Allen said, without explaining what the unresolved issues were.

The companies could have kept talking but decided not to.

Related Topics

July 2018 All Billion

Recent Stories

UN human rights chief alarmed by media clampdowns ..

2 minutes ago

Several Hundred Berliners Join Protest Against COV ..

2 minutes ago

2nd sortie of medical relief items, Chinese expert ..

8 minutes ago

COVID 19 affects country's economy: Governor Sarwa ..

8 minutes ago

13 more patients tested COVID-19 positive in city ..

8 minutes ago

Argentina Suspends Participation in Mercosur Trade ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.