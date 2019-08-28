Boeing Seeks More Presence in Russian, CIS Markets Despite Competition - Regional Chief

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing considers the markets of Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to be lucrative and attractive with their estimated demand expected to reach at least 1,280 passenger planes by 2040 and sparking competition among both the Russian manufacturers and Boeing's main competitor Airbus, Sergey Kravchenko, president of Boeing Russia/CIS, told Sputnik on Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US aircraft manufacturer Boeing considers the markets of Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to be lucrative and attractive with their estimated demand expected to reach at least 1,280 passenger planes by 2040 and sparking competition among both the Russian manufacturers and Boeing's main competitor Airbus, Sergey Kravchenko, president of Boeing Russia/CIS, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Boeing signed agreements on cooperation with such Russian airlines as Yakutia and Utair at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon in Russia, pledging to train their pilots at its corporate center for aviation training and science.

"Over 15 Russian airlines are engaged in active negotiations with Boeing. We continue to look at this market as one of the key ones for Boeing, and not only the market of Russia, but of the CIS countries as well. There will be a need for 1,280 planes in the coming 20 years. And this is a conservative assessment. I personally believe that it could be more. And that includes not only Boeing planes, but also aircraft produced by the Russian industry and, of course, aircraft offered by our competitors," Kravchenko said.

Despite the expected competition, he emphasized that the demand of the Russia/CIS aviation market will be high enough to accommodate supplies from all manufacturers.

"But 1,280 is a very big number, it is a pie that would be enough for all manufacturers. Our main goal is not to lose to our western counterpart, Airbus. We understand that Russian airlines will be buying Russia-made airplanes, if the United Aircraft Corporation [Russian manufacturer of civil and military aircraft] produces good planes. And that is great, but the remainder we want to win from Airbus to supply Boeing products instead," Kravchenko added.

He specified his point through the example of Aeroflot, Russia's largest carrier, saying its ambitious aim to reach a transportation capacity of 100 million passengers will make enough space for Boeing and manufacturers from Russia, the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

The MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon is held from August 27 to September 1 in Zhukovsky, the Moscow Region. This biennial event is among the world's largest of its kind. Russian and foreign aviation experts, manufacturers and businessmen gather to attend exhibitions, round tables and conferences featuring the latest achievements and novelties in the aviation sphere.

