Boeing Senior Official Apologizes for Failing to Bring Christmas Gifts to ISS Astronauts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Boeing's Starliner capsule did not bring Christmas presents to astronauts aboard the International Space Station, the senior vice president of the US aerospace giant's space and launch division said Sunday.

The unmanned spaceship made a successful landing in New Mexico on Sunday after it stalled in the orbit after the launch on Friday and failed to dock with the orbital station.

"I would like to express Boeing's regrets to the ISS crew, to whom we did not bring the Christmas presents. Not cool. We own it.

We are not great about that," Jim Chilton said at a press conference.

But he stressed that the vehicle flew "spectacularly" and there was nothing wrong with the spaceship's design.

"She flew to space, we can control her in space ... We did not do everything we wanted to do but we do not see anything wrong with this spaceship right now," Chilton said.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the craft flew better than anyone had anticipated and counted as a step toward the goal of obtaining the commercial crew capability for the United States.