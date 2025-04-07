Open Menu

Boeing Settles To Avoid Civil Trial Over Ethiopian Airlines Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Boeing has reached a last-minute settlement to avoid a civil trial that was due to start Monday over the fatal 2019 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plane, the plaintiffs' lawyers

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025)

The Chicago trial was to feature two plaintiffs who lost family members in the calamity, but both cases were settled on Sunday evening, the Clifford law firm told AFP.

The Boeing plane crashed on March 10, 2019, just six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on its way to Kenya, killing all 157 people on board.

Relatives of 155 of the victims had sued Boeing between April 2019 and March 2021 for wrongful death, negligence and other charges.

As of late last month, there were 18 complaints still open against Boeing, a source familiar with the case told AFP.

