Boeing Ships More COVID-19 Protective Equipment From China To US - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Boeing Ships More COVID-19 Protective Equipment From China to US - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Aerospace giant Boeing on Monday said it shipped over 150,000 goggles and face shields from China to the United States to help US state of South Carolina health workers in fighting the pandemic.

"Boeing today completed another set of COVID-19 airlift missions, deploying three Dreamlifter aircraft to transport more than 150,000 protective eye goggles and face shields from China to the United States," the company said in a statement.

Boeing said it worked in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) to deliver the personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline health care professionals.

Boeing will deliver another 400,000 units of PPE to MUSC in the near future, the release aid.

The US COVID-19 death toll reached close to the 80,000 mark on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

