UrduPoint.com

Boeing Signs Deal With South Korea Defense Body To Develop Advanced Weapons - Release

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Boeing Signs Deal With South Korea Defense Body to Develop Advanced Weapons - Release

Boeing has signed an agreement with South Korea's Defense Acquisitions Program Administration (DAPA) to jointly develop advanced weapons systems, the giant US defense contractor announced in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Boeing has signed an agreement with South Korea's Defense Acquisitions Program Administration (DAPA) to jointly develop advanced weapons systems, the giant US defense contractor announced in a press release.

"Boeing and DAPA of the Republic of Korea (ROK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly research, develop, and market advanced weapons systems of mutual interest," the release said on Thursday.

Boeing Defense, Space and Security, President and CEO Ted Colbert signed the MOU with DAPA Minister Eom Donghwan, the company said.

"For over 70 years Boeing has been committed to its partnership with Korea. This agreement aligns with Boeing and DAPA's common interest of establishing a strategic partnership to support the US-ROK alliance," Colbert said in the release.

Working with DAPA will enable Boeing to partner with a global innovation leader, while expanding its presence in South Korea, the company said. This effort also directly supports ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol's national defense strategy in developing and securing Korean advanced military capabilities, the release said.

Related Topics

Company Alliance South Korea Market Agreement

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sed ..

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sedition case

27 minutes ago
 Delegation of ASPs visits PSCA

Delegation of ASPs visits PSCA

24 seconds ago
 Dutch Prime Minister's Party to Stop Using TikTok ..

Dutch Prime Minister's Party to Stop Using TikTok for Security Reasons - Member

25 seconds ago
 Germany Received No New Re-Export Requests After J ..

Germany Received No New Re-Export Requests After Jet Handover - Defense Ministry

27 seconds ago
 Monetary dispute claims life in Faislabad

Monetary dispute claims life in Faislabad

28 seconds ago
 Qaddafi Stadium declared zero waste zone

Qaddafi Stadium declared zero waste zone

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.