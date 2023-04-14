Boeing Signs Deal With South Korea Defense Body to Develop Advanced Weapons - Release

(@FahadShabbir)

Boeing has signed an agreement with South Korea's Defense Acquisitions Program Administration (DAPA) to jointly develop advanced weapons systems, the giant US defense contractor announced in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Boeing has signed an agreement with South Korea's Defense Acquisitions Program Administration (DAPA) to jointly develop advanced weapons systems, the giant US defense contractor announced in a press release.

"Boeing and DAPA of the Republic of Korea (ROK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly research, develop, and market advanced weapons systems of mutual interest," the release said on Thursday.

Boeing Defense, Space and Security, President and CEO Ted Colbert signed the MOU with DAPA Minister Eom Donghwan, the company said.

"For over 70 years Boeing has been committed to its partnership with Korea. This agreement aligns with Boeing and DAPA's common interest of establishing a strategic partnership to support the US-ROK alliance," Colbert said in the release.

Working with DAPA will enable Boeing to partner with a global innovation leader, while expanding its presence in South Korea, the company said. This effort also directly supports ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol's national defense strategy in developing and securing Korean advanced military capabilities, the release said.