Boeing, Southwest Airlines Announce Deal on Purchasing 100 New 737 MAX Planes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Boeing and major US low-cost airline Southwest Airline announced on Monday signing a deal for the supply of 100 new Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, marking the aerospace company's largest 737 MAX order since the aircraft's safety ban was lifted.

"Boeing ... and Southwest Airlines today announced the carrier will continue to build its business around the 737 MAX family with a new order for 100 airplanes and 155 options across two models. The deal comes after a multi-year fleet evaluation by Southwest and means that Boeing and its suppliers could build more than 600 new 737 MAX jets for the airline through 2031," the statement said.

According to the statement, the new agreement includes purchasing the 737 MAX-7 aircrafts that will replace the 737-700 planes and complement the 737 MAX-8 planes, which the airline company already possess.

The statement mentions that the aircraft of both models will help reduce fuel use and carbon emission by at least 14 percent compared to the airplanes they replace, while also helping to improve operating costs and environmental performance.

The Boeing 737 MAX, a new generation aircraft, was grounded worldwide between March 2019 and December 2020 due to the deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019, respectively. According to investigations, the reason for both incidents was an error in the aircraft's flight control software (MCAS).