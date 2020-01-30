UrduPoint.com
Boeing, SpaceX Unable To Fly Enough Missions To Space Station This Year - GAO Report

Thu 30th January 2020

Boeing, SpaceX Unable to Fly Enough Missions to Space Station This Year - GAO Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will have only one US astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS) by April because of problems with Boeing and SpaceX spacecraft, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said on Wednesday.

"NASA will have fewer astronauts on the ISS in 2020 unless the Boeing and SpaceX spacecraft are ready to fly missions, but significant work remains for both," the report said. "NASA has few back-up options if delays continue and will have only one astronaut on the US side by April 2020.

"

To fly as soon as possible, NASA has been planning to complete its reviews of the contractors' systems under aggressive time frames, the report observed.

However, "This approach is risky because it assumes the contractors will complete multiple activities on time. Boeing and SpaceX must conduct additional test flights, train astronauts, and get a license," the GAO stated.

Also, most of the single remaining US astronaut's time on the ISS will be spent on maintenance activities rather than on research and development, the report added.

