Boeing Starliner 2nd Uncrewed Flight Test To Launch In March

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:14 PM

Boeing Starliner 2nd Uncrewed Flight Test to Launch in March

The launch of American Starliner's second uncrewed flight test to the International Space Station (ISS) is set for March 29, 2021, the aerospace company Boeing said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The launch of American Starliner's second uncrewed flight test to the International Space Station (ISS) is set for March 29, 2021, the aerospace company Boeing said on Thursday.

"NASA and Boeing are targeting March 29 for the launch of Starliner's second uncrewed flight test to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program," the release said.

The spacecraft will be launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and dock to the ISS, landing a week later in the western United States.

Earlier in August, NASA announced that Jeanette Epps would join NASA astronauts Sunita Willaims and Josh Cassada for a six-month expedition planned for a launch in 2021 to the orbiting space laboratory. The flight will take place following NASA certification after a successful uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 and Crew Flight Test with astronauts.

