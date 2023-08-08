Open Menu

Boeing Starliner First Manned Flight To ISS Delayed Until Next March - NASA Official

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Boeing's CST-1000 Starliner, planned to be the sister manned shuttle spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) alongside the successful SpaceX Dragon, will only make its first manned flight to the orbiting laboratory in March 2024 after a further delay, NASA and Boeing officials told a press conference.

"We anticipate we will be ready with the spacecraft by early March," Boeing CST-100 Vice President and Program Manager Mark Nappi said on Monday. "We will be ready at the beginning of March."

An exact date for the launch has yet to be set, Nappi said.

However, Boeing and NASA technicians have made great progress in redesigning a joint linking two parachutes for reentry on the vehicle, he added.

In June Nappi acknowledged that a proposed July manned launch to date with at least two US astronauts on board had been scrapped.

