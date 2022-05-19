Boeing Starliner on Schedule or Unmanned Thursday Mission to ISS - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is on schedule to be launched on an unmanned cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, senior NASA officials told a press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

"Vehicle looks good, weather looks good," NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana said on Wednesday,

Earlier in the day, the Starliner spacecraft and the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket rolled out of the ULA Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force.

The uncrewed mission entitled Orbital Flight Test-2 to the ISS is still scheduled for 6:54 p.

m. EDT on Thursday, NASA officials said. It will be only the second test flight of the repeatedly delayed Boeing spacecraft which is planned as a working complimentary system to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon spacecraft already in service.

The mission will both carry cargo payload up to the ISS and return after several days with more cargo, NASA astronaut Mike Fincke said. It will be the first time that a US space mission will use a new docking system, NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Kathy Leuders said.