Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Needs More Troubleshooting of 4 Propulsion Valves - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Boeing will de-stack its Starliner spacecraft from the Atlas V rocket to conduct more troubleshooting of four propulsion valves, the company said on Friday.

"Today, Boeing informed NASA that the company will de-stack its CST-100 Starliner from the Atlas V rocket and return the spacecraft to the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility (C3PF) for deeper-level troubleshooting of four propulsion system valves that remain closed after last Tuesday's scrubbed launch," the company said in a press release.

Last week, Boeing scrapped two launch dates over last-minute issues involving the propulsion system in the spacecraft, which was set to deliver its second experimental unmanned cargo delivery to the International Space Station.

The Starliner spacecraft has been atop of the Atlas V rocket since August 4, but a new launch date will be set once the valve issue is resolved, the release said.