Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Successfully Launches to Space for Unmanned Mission to ISS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft has successfully launched into space for an unmanned cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS) that will demonstrate if the vehicle is a step closer to certification to carry astronauts.

The Starliner spacecraft launched on Thursday afternoon aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket.

The uncrewed mission Orbital Flight Test-2 to the ISS is the second test flight of the repeatedly delayed Boeing spacecraft, which is planned as a working complimentary system to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon spacecraft already in service.

The mission is delivering a cargo payload up to the ISS and the spacecraft will return after several days with more cargo. It will be the first time that a US space mission will use a new docking system, according to NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Kathy Leuders.