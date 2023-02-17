UrduPoint.com

Boeing Starliner To Make 1st Crewed Flight To Space Station In April - NASA Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Boeing Starliner to Make 1st Crewed Flight to Space Station in April - NASA Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US space program planners are now scheduling Boeing's long-delayed CST-100 Starliner crew-carrying vehicle to make its first test flights in the second half of April, NASA executives told a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday.

"The window (to launch the) Crew Flight Test (CFT) is the middle of April to the end of April," NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said.

"We will have a decision in early March on how we proceed towards launch."

The Starliner was currently going through its scheduled evaluation to prepare for the flight, Stich said.

"This is the final piece of the puzzle that the vehicle is ready to fly and become human-rated," Stich added.

The mission will carry an astronaut crew of test pilots Barry "Butch" Williams and Suni Williams to the International Space Station to prove the end-to-end capabilities of the spacecraft, according to NASA.

Related Topics

Vehicle Florida March April

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

11 minutes ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

26 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

56 minutes ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

2 hours ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.