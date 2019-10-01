Boeing still eyes 737 MAX return in 4Q: Boeing spokesman

Boeing continues to target the fourth quarter for regulatory approval to return the 737 MAX to service after two deadly crashes, a spokesman said Tuesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Boeing continues to target the fourth quarter for regulatory approval to return the 737 MAX to service after two deadly crashes, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Boeing last week organized simulator tests for pilots from leading US carriers on new systems upgraded after two deadly MAX crashes.

Boeing's changes received positive feedback, according to people familiar with the matter, boosting Boeing's hopes of meeting its target date.

"While the decision is up to the regulators, we continue to work towards return to service of the MAX in the fourth quarter of this year," Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe told AFP.