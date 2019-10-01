UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Still Eyes 737 MAX Return In 4Q: Boeing Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:24 PM

Boeing still eyes 737 MAX return in 4Q: Boeing spokesman

Boeing continues to target the fourth quarter for regulatory approval to return the 737 MAX to service after two deadly crashes, a spokesman said Tuesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Boeing continues to target the fourth quarter for regulatory approval to return the 737 MAX to service after two deadly crashes, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Boeing last week organized simulator tests for pilots from leading US carriers on new systems upgraded after two deadly MAX crashes.

Boeing's changes received positive feedback, according to people familiar with the matter, boosting Boeing's hopes of meeting its target date.

"While the decision is up to the regulators, we continue to work towards return to service of the MAX in the fourth quarter of this year," Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe told AFP.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Farrurk, Saqib and Salman star on day one of Natio ..

22 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits ‘Innovation Lab for Traffi ..

54 minutes ago

US foundation launches Pritzker-like prize for lan ..

22 seconds ago

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on integrat ..

54 minutes ago

US manufacturing contracts in September to lowest ..

25 seconds ago

Kuwait Crown Prince receives UAE Ambassador

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.