Boeing Strike Will Hurt Ethiopian Airlines Growth: CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Africa's biggest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, is feeling the effects of a bitter seven-week strike at plane maker Boeing, its chief executive told AFP on Friday, warning that consequences could stretch into the longterm

Production of the American company's best-selling 737 MAX, as well as the 777 jet, were halted by the strike that ended early this month and driven by worker exasperation after more than a decade of near stagnant pay.

The strike exacerbated the company's already-precarious outlook after a January incident in which a fuselage panel blew out mid-flight on a 737 MAX operated by Alaska Airlines.

"Delivery dates of the air planes that we have ordered from Boeing are still sleeping," Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew told AFP in Addis Ababa.

The delivery schedule fell behind about a year ago and the strike had "worsened" the situation, he said.

European aviation giant Airbus was meanwhile on time. "The major issue is with Boeing," Mesfin conceded.

Boeing said Tuesday that it would be several weeks before it fully restarts airplane production, given that restarting a manufacturing line is a multi-stage process.

The delay, according to Mesfin, was due to affect the state-owned airline's longterm growth.

The airline -- the only profitable carrier in Africa -- said in July it had posted a 14 percent jump in revenue for the 2023/24 financial year, carrying 17.1 million passengers.

