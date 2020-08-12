Boeing Submits Bid to Build Next Generation US Missile Interceptor - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Boeing said in a press release on Wednesday that it has submitted its proposal for a major upgrade in missile interceptor effectiveness to the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

"If selected, Boeing will utilize its proven capabilities along with a best-of-industry team to ensure its unique offering is delivered to the warfighter on time," the release said.

In April, the MDA requested proposals to build the missile interceptor, with plans to choose two winners to compete for the final contract.

Lockheed Martin and a proposed joint team from Raytheon and Northrop Grumman have also announced plans to compete for the award, according to media reports.

The latest plans for a US-missile-interceptor upgrade follow an earlier MDA decision to cancel the previous Redesigned Kill Vehicle program due to what the agency called fundamental technical issues.