Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems to lay off 2,800 workers

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier for the Boeing 737 MAX, said Friday it will lay off 2,800 employees at a Kansas plant after Boeing halted production of the plane.

The Kansas layoffs are equivalent to 16 percent of the company's total workforce, and the firm also expects "smaller workforce reductions" later this month at two plants in Oklahoma, the company said in a statement.

The MAX represents half the company's annual revenue.

Boeing announced in December it would halt production on the MAX after a pair of deadly crashes led to a global grounding of the plane.