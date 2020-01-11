UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Supplier Spirit AeroSystems To Lay Off 2,800 Workers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:16 AM

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems to lay off 2,800 workers

Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier for the Boeing 737 MAX, said Friday it will lay off 2,800 employees at a Kansas plant after Boeing halted production of the plane

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier for the Boeing 737 MAX, said Friday it will lay off 2,800 employees at a Kansas plant after Boeing halted production of the plane.

The Kansas layoffs are equivalent to 16 percent of the company's total workforce, and the firm also expects "smaller workforce reductions" later this month at two plants in Oklahoma, the company said in a statement.

The MAX represents half the company's annual revenue.

Boeing announced in December it would halt production on the MAX after a pair of deadly crashes led to a global grounding of the plane.

Related Topics

Company December

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

16 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

17 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

24 minutes ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

31 minutes ago

Wilder signs new contract with Sheffield United

37 seconds ago

Child assailant dead after killing one in Mexico s ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.