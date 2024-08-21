Boeing suspends 777X flight tests after part failure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Boeing has suspended flight testing of its new 777X wide-body jet after identifying the failure of a part connecting the engine to the body of the aircraft, the latest in a long line of quality control issues for the troubled US aerospace giant.

"During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed," the US aerospace giant told AFP in a statement.

"Our team is replacing the part and capturing any learnings from the component and will resume flight testing when ready," it added, confirming an earlier report by specialist website The Air Current.

Boeing has been beset in recent years with concerns about safety and quality control, with a near-catastrophic incident on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX in January bringing renewed pressure on the company.

Boeing's new chief executive Kelly Ortberg, 64, took over earlier this month on a pledge to restore trust in the embattled manufacturer, and announced he would be based in Seattle to be close to the firm's commercial airplane programs.