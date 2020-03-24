Boeing Suspends Work at Plant in State of Washington During Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The US aircraft manufacturer Boeing will stop all work at plants and offices in the Puget Sound area of Washington state for at least two weeks beginning Wednesday, during which workers who are unable to work from home will be paid, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

"Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced a temporary suspension of production operations at its Puget Sound area facilities in light of the state of emergency in Washington state and the company's continuous assessment of the accelerating spread of the coronavirus in the region," the release said.

Washington state in the US Pacific Northwest is among the hardest hit, with 96 virus-related deaths so far and victims perishing at a rate that doubles every 10 days, according to a tracker published by the New York Times.

Governor Jay Inslee has closed schools, restaurants and other public facilities, and President Donald Trump has issued a declaration that makes the state eligible for Federal disaster relief.

Boeing began winding down production on Monday, with a complete 14-day suspension as of Wednesday, during which the company plans additional deep cleaning activities at impacted sites, the release said.

Employees who cannot work from home, such as those building airplanes, will receive paid leave for 10 working days to cover the entire 14 Calendar day suspension. Employees who can work from home will continue to do so, the release added.