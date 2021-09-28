UrduPoint.com

Boeing To Build 5 Poseidon Maritime Aircraft Worth $750Mln For Germany - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Boeing has won a more than $750 million US Navy modification contract to build five new Poseidon P-8A maritime reconnaissance aircraft for Germany, the Defense Department said.

"The Boeing Company (in) Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $756,634,580... modification to a previously awarded contract... for the production and delivery of five Lot 12 P-8A aircraft for the government of Germany," the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday.

Almost all the work on the contract - more than 98.

1% - will be performed in Seattle in the US state of Washington and work is expected to be completed in February of 2025, the release said.

The P-8 operates as an anti-submarine and anti-surface aircraft and is also utilized in shipping interdiction roles. The aircraft is armed with torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and other weapons and can operate with unmanned aerial vehicles , or drones.

The P-8 is already operated by the US Navy, the Indian Navy, the Royal Australian Navy and the UK Royal Air Force.

