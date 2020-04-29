UrduPoint.com
Boeing To Cut Staff, Plane Output After Big Q1 Loss

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:25 PM

Boeing announced sweeping cost-cutting measures Wednesday after reporting a first-quarter loss of $641 million following the hit to the airline business from the coronavirus pandemic

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Boeing announced sweeping cost-cutting measures Wednesday after reporting a first-quarter loss of $641 million following the hit to the airline business from the coronavirus pandemic.

The aerospace giant plans to reduce its workforce by 10 percent through a combination of voluntary and involuntary layoffs and will slash production of its main commercial planes, including the 787 and 777, Chief Executive David Calhoun said in a message to employees that accompanied an earnings release.

