UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing To Deliver 14 Chinook Helicopters To UK Air Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Boeing to deliver 14 Chinook helicopters to UK air force

Boeing said on Tuesday that it has been awarded a 578-million-U.S.-dollar Foreign Military Sales contract to deliver 14 extended range Chinook helicopters to the United Kingdom Royal Air Force (RAF)

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Boeing said on Tuesday that it has been awarded a 578-million-U.S.-dollar Foreign Military Sales contract to deliver 14 extended range Chinook helicopters to the United Kingdom Royal Air Force (RAF).

The extended range Chinook gives the RAF fleet more versatility to execute heavy-lift missions, Boeing said.

Boeing and the RAF recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first Chinook delivery to the United Kingdom. Boeing will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Chinook's first flight later this year.

The United Kingdom will be the first international operator of a Block II Chinook. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2026.

Related Topics

United Kingdom

Recent Stories

IWMB chair perturbed over vague handover of Zoo as ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily confirms ..

1 minute ago

Tajikistan's Border Guard on High Alert Amid Crisi ..

1 minute ago

US Still Considers Nord Stream 2 Dangerous Project ..

1 minute ago

Belarus Focusing on National Defense Due to Extern ..

7 minutes ago

Rangers to be deployed for security during electio ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.