Boeing to deliver 14 Chinook helicopters to UK air force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Boeing said on Tuesday that it has been awarded a 578-million-U.S.-dollar Foreign Military Sales contract to deliver 14 extended range Chinook helicopters to the United Kingdom Royal Air Force (RAF)

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Boeing said on Tuesday that it has been awarded a 578-million-U.S.-dollar Foreign Military Sales contract to deliver 14 extended range Chinook helicopters to the United Kingdom Royal Air Force (RAF).

The extended range Chinook gives the RAF fleet more versatility to execute heavy-lift missions, Boeing said.

Boeing and the RAF recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first Chinook delivery to the United Kingdom. Boeing will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Chinook's first flight later this year.

The United Kingdom will be the first international operator of a Block II Chinook. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2026.