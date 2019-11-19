UrduPoint.com
Boeing To Help Ghana Relaunch National Airline With 3 New Dreamliner Jets - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Ghana plans to relaunch its national airline with three new 787-9 Dreamliner passenger jets it will buy from Boeing, the US aerospace giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We look forward to working with the government on an integrated solution that includes the 787-9 Dreamliner and aviation services to support the new airline," Ihssane Mounir, the company's senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, was quoted as saying.

The parties signed a memorandum of understanding at the Dubai Air Show for the three long-haul, wide-body airliners to the tune of $877.5 million.

Boeing has been struggling with the aftermath from two crashes of its 737 MAX jets that led to the airliner's grounding. The aircraft-maker almost halved sales of commercial planes from January to September of this year as a result. MAXes are now expected to be recertified in December.

